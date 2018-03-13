How to get high-volume hair

With the exception of a nineties grunge revival look, when it comes to hair, I think we can all agree that bigger is better. If, like moi, your hair is more balding than Bardot, it's simply a matter of making the most of what you've got.

I decided to ring up Los Angeles-based hairstylist Matthew Collins for his advice on maximizing volume. One of Collins's regular clients is Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, known both on screen and off for his majestic coif. Keery's secret? It's not "four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray," as his Stranger Things character Steve reveals in Season 2, but genetics. "He just has that hair. It's thick and it does what it's gonna do. It's pretty magical," Collins says.

To recreate that magic at home, Collins says the fastest way is to flip your hair against its natural growth. "If you want volume on one side, blow dry it the opposite direction so when you flip it over you have that volume," he says. His preferred technique requires less finesse than you'd expect: Grab your hair in your fist like you're pulling it before aiming your hairdryer.

According to Collins, product can also help your hair reach new heights, beginning in the shower. Choose volume-specific shampoos that won't weigh hair down by adding moisture and never apply conditioner anywhere but to your ends. If you don't have time for a full blowout, a generous helping of texturizing spray may do the trick.

What to try

T3 Cura Luxe, $320 at Murale and through beautyboutique.ca.

If you like consistently good hair days, a T3 dryer is worth the investment. This new model has a volume-booster option for added oomph.

LaCoupe Naturals Moroccan Rose Shampoo, $10 at Walmart and Jean Coutu.

This silicone-free shampoo includes aloe leaf juice and coconut water to nourish and condition hair, and a blend of botanical extracts to revive limp hair, all with a seductive rose scent.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, $46 at LAC + Beauty.

Hairstylist Sam McKnight is a true image maker, with a client list that includes Tilda Swinton, Madonna and Princess Diana (it was his shears behind her signature crop). McKnight's Cool Girl spray adds volume à la Kate Moss (another loyal client) in an effortlessly modern way.