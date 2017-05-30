The Product

Nars Liquid Blush, $38 at Sephora, Hudson’s Bay, Nordstrom, Murale and www.narscosmetics.com.

The Promise

Available in four shades, this is the first liquid blush formula from Nars and claims to deliver the ideal amount of colour and glow in a natural finish. The buildable and blendable long-lasting colour also hydrates skin.

How it works

The pump applicator dispenses the necessary amount for both cheeks. Monoi and tamanu oils, derived from plants and trees found in the South Pacific, add moisture to the skin.

How to use it

Layer over powder blush to increase colour saturation or apply alone for a diffused effect.

The bottom line

My first blush purchase was Nars’s cream formula in Penny Lane, apparently the shade Lindsay Lohan also applied to her cheeks. This was in the mid-2000s and, like Lohan’s career, that product has since gone the way of the dodo. But blush is now taking the spotlight back from the contouring and highlighting trend, and makeup artist François Nars has created this hydrating formula that accentuates cheekbones while adding a dewy shine to the skin. The colour payoff does not disappoint; I prefer to layer mine underneath Nars’s Hydrating Glow Tint, a lightweight tinted moisturizer, for a natural-looking flush à la pre-prison Lohan.

