The Product

NIA Tech Neck Line Smoother, $39 at Murale and www.beautyboutique.ca.

The Promise

This neck serum from new-to-Canada line NIA (short for “Not Into Aging”) fortifies and protects skin against lifestyle stressors, including the repeated motion of looking down at your phone.

How it works

The brand’s signature ingredient is NIA-114, a patented molecule that strengthens and protects skin, while lipopeptides help fight gravity by improving the skin’s elastin fibres. For an immediate effect, biopolymers form an elastic film to visibly smooth skin, and algae extract tightens skin and promotes the natural production of collagen.

How to use it

Turn applicator on and squeeze the tube to release serum. Apply it over your neck using the massage roller before turning the applicator off. Massage the cream into skin in an upwards motion. Use morning and night after cleansing.

The bottom line

It’s said that the repeated motion of peering down into the abyss of your cellphone can cause premature horizontal neck creases, a modern condition known as tech neck. It’s kind of like a superficial repetitive stress injury — carpal tunnel of the décolletage. While I’ve yet to notice any evidence of tech neck some 15-plus years after getting my first cell phone, I have recently embarked on a mission to expand my fastidious skincare rituals below my jawline; NIA’s serum is leading the charge south. The massage roller makes application more pleasing than scooping cream out of a jar while the serum eliminated any papery dryness in the neck area, leaving behind a soft dewiness. Prevention is better than cure, so I’m taking the hint and putting my phone away, too.

