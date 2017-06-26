The Product

AG Hair Rosehip Balm, $28 through www.chatters.ca.

The Promise

Ideal for medium to thick hair and safe for colour-treated locks, Vancouver-based AG Hair’s Rosehip Balm makes both blow-drying and air drying easier. The balm makes hair feel smoother and more manageable and is formulated with over 98 per cent plant-based and naturally derived ingredients including rose and rosemary mint essential oils from Canada.

How it works

Cold-pressed rosehip oil, rich in essential fatty acids, helps smooth, calm and seal the cuticles of your hair. Organic apple cider vinegar lowers the pH of the hair, locking in colour and leaving hair softer, while a blend of essential oils provides natural fragrance.

How to use it

Apply a quarter-sized amount to clean, damp hair, focusing mostly on the ends. Comb hair and blow or air dry.

The bottom line

In addition to having a hip PM and our absurd level of niceness, Canada is renowned the world over for its beautiful bounty of nature. Coincidently, 2017 is the year of wearing your hair au naturel: Models at Proenza Schouler’s spring 2017 show looked perfectly pared down on the runway, and French actress Aymeline Valade ditched her blow dryer in favour of an air-dried look at Cannes. Unless your mane is as naturally blessed as a You Oughta Know-era Alanis Morissette, foregoing a blow dry doesn’t mean saying goodbye to product; a little of AG Hair’s new Rosehip Balm goes a long way in perfecting your mane’s texture without making it look overly done. It left my curls frizz-free and with just the right amount of messiness, the ideal laid-back style to wear against a rugged backdrop of Banff’s Rocky Mountains and the lakes of Ontario’s Muskoka region – both places my hair and I hope to explore this summer.

