The Product

Nuori Supreme-C Serum Treatment, $150 through www.greenandpure.com.

The Promise

This intensive facial treatment helps repair skin damage caused by free radicals, and offers antioxidant protection for brighter, revived-looking skin.

How it works

A unique dispensing mechanism allows 100 per cent pure vitamin C powder to be mixed into the serum immediately before the first application, ensuring premium efficacy of the ingredients. Along with vitamin C – which improves skin texture and tone, inhibits the production of melanin pigments and contributes to collagen production – natural glycerine and hyaluronic acid hydrates while organic damask rose flower water soothes the skin.

How to use it

To activate the treatment, mix the powder with serum and shake vigorously. Apply morning and evening to face and neck after cleansing, and use both vials within 10 days of mixing. You may experience a slight warm tingling sensation after application.

The bottom line

From military-inspired workouts to epic House of Cards binges, living your life has definitely become more intense over the past few years. It’s hard to escape the pull of all-or-nothing living, and I often find myself longing for slower days with time for idle contemplation. When it comes to skincare, though, fast results in a concentrated timeframe are a rare and welcome quality, and one I was delighted to experience with Nuori. The morning after I first applied the Supreme C-Serum, I woke to a complexion that was supple and bouncy, reminiscent of that fading, collagen-rich plumpness of my childhood. Like a bloat-busting juice cleanse, using this 20-day product every three months would be a nice way to help skin reset as the seasons change. It may not be as intense as the Master Cleanse, but that’s totally fine with me.

