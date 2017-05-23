The Product

Leaves of Trees Chajara Argan lotion, $15 through www.leavesoftrees.com.

The Promise

Chajara is the Arabic word for tree and this new lotion is the most luxurious offering by Leaves of Trees to date. Made with rare, limited-supply ingredients including oud oil and Moroccan rose essential oil, it also contains the brand’s signature Argan oil, which is ethically sourced from a women’s cooperative in Morocco. Produced in Toronto, it has a light, woodsy scent and may be worn in lieu of perfume.

How it works

The key ingredient is 100-per-cent pure, cold-pressed by hand, certified organic argan oil, which is complemented by fragrant botanical ingredients with top notes of petitgrain and sweet orange, a middle note of rose and base notes of sandalwood, oud and patchouli.

How to use it

Apply to face, hands and body as needed.

The bottom line

Leaves of Trees has long had a cult following in Toronto’s fashion circles, with high-profile fans that include Pink Tartan designer Kimberley Newport-Mimran – who collaborated with the brand on a limited-edition deodorant last year – and Gwyneth Paltrow, who stocks it on her wellness site Goop. I’m partial to the Lavender Argan Butter, the juiciest hand cream in my favourite floral note that keeps me well moisturized during the dry winter months. This new lotion is a lighter formula that conditions without being greasy, ideal to swap into your summer routine along with some SPF. Normally, I don’t leave the house without a quick spritz of fragrance but I decided to try this one on my collarbones and shoulders before a night out. It’s subtle, nuanced and not overpowering, with an earthiness that makes you feel like you spent the day communing in a forest. I’ll be toting this tube around in my bag for touch-ups on the go, whether it’s for hand hydration, a little cheekbone sheen or a fragrant boost.

Report Typo/Error