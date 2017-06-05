The Product

Verb Sea Shampoo and Conditioner, $18 each at Sephora.

The Promise

This shampoo and conditioner add texture for “second-day hair” – a wavy, worn-in look. They are both colour safe and designed to leave all hair types feeling soft.

How it works

Glycerin, green tea, algae and aloe extracts protect hair from UV damage while increasing manageability. The cruelty-free formula contains no sulfates, parabens or gluten.

How to use it

Apply a small amount of shampoo to wet hair, lather well and rinse. Work conditioner through wet hair and leave in for three to five minutes before rinsing.

The bottom line

I recently came across a meme on Instagram of a woman concentrating as she struggled to coordinate her weekly hair washing regime with her calendar. Figuring out when to shampoo isn’t exactly a Good Will Hunting-level math equation, but between sweaty workouts, workday meetings and evening socializing, finding the time to wash your hair enough – but not too frequently – can be a bit of a balancing act. Hailing from Austin, Tex., Verb’s new Sea Shampoo and Conditioner, which arrive in stores June 15, deliver on their promise of second day hair, a wavy, undone look. The duo left my hair with a soft, shiny wave that was clean without being puffy or dry. It’s exactly the way I want my hair to look, no waiting an extra day required.

