The Product

Dermalogica Age Smart Nightly Lip Treatment, $68 through www.dermalogica.ca.

The Promise

This overnight cream softens the appearance of laugh and feather lines located near the lips and reduces sagging in the perioral area located around the mouth.

How it works

Extracts of sesame seed and Indian gentian, a tropical shrub with detoxifying and anti-infectious properties, help restore skin volume, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Shea butter hydrates, improving skin elasticity and restoring its barrier function.

How to use it

After cleansing, dot the product above and below the lips and, using the wand on the applicator, massage it along the left laugh line in a lifting motion. Circle above the upper lip and along the lip line before repeating the motion on the right laugh line. Next, circle the product below and along the lower lip line before smoothing the applicator over the lips. Massage in any excess product with your finger.

The bottom line

One of my favourite memories of my grandmother is the look of her beautiful skin. It was soft and evenly toned, with cheerfully plump sagging around her jaw and neck. She looked old to me, but also warm and comforting, and that’s exactly how your grammie – as my brother and I called her – should look. I am decidedly not on track to become anybody’s grandmother, so I want to delay achieving her adorable complexion for as long as possible. Our skin has all sorts of particular needs, and giving attention to the delicate area that surrounds one’s mouth is as important to an anti-aging routine as caring for the eye area. The application technique for Dermalogica’s new cream is a relaxing addition to my nightly skincare ritual, and it visibly softened and smoothed the area around my lips while I slept. Grammie may have passed along some good genes, but I’ll take all the help I can get.

