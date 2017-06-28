Planning a summer getaway? Caitlin Agnew recommends a trio of hotels that prioritize style as much as a good night’s sleep

Dismal exchange rates aside, there are plenty of reasons to spend your vacation time in Canada this summer. As the country celebrates the 150th anniversary of confederation, several new and revamped properties with serious style are capturing travellers’ interest. Here are three southern Ontario destinations to check out – or, rather, in.

The June, Prince Edward County

In 2016, friends April Brown and Sarah Sklash left behind the hustle and bustle of the Big Smoke for the peaceful environs of Prince Edward County, purchasing the Sportsman Motel with the goal of retooling the roadside experience for a new audience. Power drills in hand, they transformed the property into an Instagrammer’s paradise (pictured above), outfitted with playful floral wallpaper, pink doors, lush greenery and a lobby designed in collaboration with Keri MacLellan of Niagara’s Four Walls Interiors. Situated in a booming grape-growing region, it’s only natural that wine plays a central role at the motel, where guests can sip local varietals beneath a pink neon sign that reads “Rosé All Day”.

For more information, visit www.thejunemotel.com.

The Windermere House, Muskoka

Known locally as the Lady of the Lakes, Windermere House is under new ownership and reclaiming its stately status on Lake Rosseau, an exclusive destination that’s home to Steven Spielberg, Goldie Hawn and Tom Hanks. The 147-year-old hotel offers several new amenities, including movie nights on the lawn (Casablanca, Gone With the Wind and The Sound of Music are favourites), take-away picnics, high tea on the veranda and locally sourced eats by executive chef Glenn Kitchen and sushi chef John Hoffman. Hotel staff are now smartly outfitted in custom uniforms by Roots, which traces its own origins to nearby Algonquin Provincial Park.

For more information, visit www.windermerehouse.com.

Broadview Hotel, Toronto

For a sophisticated urban-getaway with a storied past, look no further than Broadview Hotel in Riverdale. With a long anticipated opening slated for later this summer, the hotel has been revamped by award-winning studio DesignAgency to include in-room amenities like mini bars with a turntable and curated album collections from nearby Tiny Record Shop, and urban-garden terraces. Built in 1891, the 58-room property will have three food and beverage options conceptualized by Erik Joyal and John Sinopoli of Ascari Enoteca, including the lobby Café + Bar, full-service restaurant The Civic and The Rooftop, a terrace with views of the Toronto skyline.

For more information, visit www.broadviewhotel.ca.

