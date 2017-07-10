-
Adwoa Aboah attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards at Hammerstein Ballroom on June 5, 2017 in New York City.
(Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Ace Western ankle boots, $150 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com).
Prairie satchel, $350 (U.S.) at Coach (www.coach.com).
Madewell black cord lariat layer necklace, $63 through www.shopbop.com.
Prada lace-up leather ankle boots, $895 (U.S.) through www.net-a-porter.com.
Needle & Thread denim embroidered top, $530 at Intermix (www.intermixonline.com).
Rough diamond ring, £450 through www.allisonbryan.co.uk.
See By Chloé ruffle-trimmed georgette dress, $660 through www.matchesfashion.com.
Satin poplin wrap skirt, $325 (U.S.) through www.tibi.com.
