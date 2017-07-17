-
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney and his wife, Mila.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
The Right Honourable David Johnston and Sharon Johnston.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
Theatre director Brigitte Haentjens.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
Adrian Burns, chair of the NAC Board of Trustees.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
Bruce Heyman, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
The lineup of 2017 laureates.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
Susan Glass.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
William H. Loewen.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
Janice O’Born and The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
Victoria Jackman.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
Phil Lind.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
-
Inside the NAC salon room.
(Nolan Bryant/The Globe and Mail)
Style