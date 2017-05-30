Bringing together unconventional shades of dusty orange and canary yellow makes for a bold suiting combination.
Off the grid
While pink pants push the envelope on wearability, the real take-away here is the new proportion of these trousers: wider through the ankles and slightly cropped.
Board approval
The ombré effect of a Jil Sander topper helps to lighten up its deep teal hue for summer.
Aqua fit
For a more muted take on the season’s palette, pair pale yellow with classic navy and hits of deep red.
Red leather day
Leather can work for warm weather if it’s in a unique hue and a more casual cut, such as this Marni shirt jacket.
Novel pairing
Texture can make as much of a statement as colour, as evidenced by an Acne Studios’ mash up of cotton mesh, rubberized polyurethane and plaid wool pieces.
Take a dip
While socks and sandals might not be every guy’s cup of tea, achieving an equally graphic effect is possible via an artful tee and colour-blocked bomber.
Grooming by Taylor Savage for M.A.C Cosmetics. Set design by Caitlin Doherty for P1M.ca. Model: Mark Manton from Plutino Model Management.
Photography by TedBelton
Styling by MatthewChow
