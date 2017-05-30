Creative expression

Umit Benan blazer, $1,800, trousers, $800, Marni shirt, $650 at Simons ( www.simons.ca). Thom Browne cardigan, $2,275 through www.ssense.com. Altea tie, $98 at Harry Rosen (www.harryrosen.com). Prada bracelet, $220, Fendi espadrilles, $845 at Saks Fifth Avenue (www.sakefifthavenue.com). Glasses (worn throughout), $542 at Cutler & Gross (www.cutlerandgross.com)

Ted Belton

Bringing together unconventional shades of dusty orange and canary yellow makes for a bold suiting combination.

Off the grid

Bless trench, $1,050, Gucci trousers, $1,065 through www.ssense.com. Jil Sander shirt, $540, Jil Sander cardigan, $1,150 at Harry Rosen. Shinola watch, $175 at Holt Renfrew Men (www.holtrenfrew.com). Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, $1,090 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Socks, $11 at Cos (www.cosstores.com)

Ted Belton

While pink pants push the envelope on wearability, the real take-away here is the new proportion of these trousers: wider through the ankles and slightly cropped.

Board approval

Jil Sander jacket, $2,750, Marni pants, $820 at Hudson’s Bay. Kiton polo shirt, $595 at Harry Rosen. Magnanni belt, $188, John Hardy bracelet, $375 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Ted Belton

The ombré effect of a Jil Sander topper helps to lighten up its deep teal hue for summer.

Aqua fit

Barena cardigan, $430 at Holt Renfrew Men. Marni shirt, $450 at Simons. MSGM Milano trousers, $445 at Hudson’s Bay ( www.thebay.com). Altea tie, $98 at Harry Rosen. Gucci sandals, $595 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Ted Belton

For a more muted take on the season’s palette, pair pale yellow with classic navy and hits of deep red.

Red leather day

Marni leather jacket, $6,000 at Simons. Marni sweater, $720 at Hudson’s Bay. Valentino trousers, $1,130 at Holt Renfrew Men. Bottega Venetta shoes, $810 at Harry Rosen. Miansai watch, $330 at Nordstrom ( www.nordstrom.com)

Ted Belton

Leather can work for warm weather if it’s in a unique hue and a more casual cut, such as this Marni shirt jacket.

Novel pairing

Acne Studios jacket, $1,550, shirt, $290, sweater, $380 through www.acnestudios.com

Ted Belton

Texture can make as much of a statement as colour, as evidenced by an Acne Studios’ mash up of cotton mesh, rubberized polyurethane and plaid wool pieces.

Take a dip

Jacket, $5,450 at Hermès ( www.hermes.com). Fendi shirt, $710 at Holt Renfrew Men. Theory shorts, $207 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Marni sandals, $755 at Hudson’s Bay. Socks, $11 at Cos

Ted Belton

While socks and sandals might not be every guy’s cup of tea, achieving an equally graphic effect is possible via an artful tee and colour-blocked bomber.

Grooming by Taylor Savage for M.A.C Cosmetics. Set design by Caitlin Doherty for P1M.ca. Model: Mark Manton from Plutino Model Management.



Photography by Ted Belton

Styling by Matthew Chow

