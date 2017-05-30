If you find yourself finally thinking pink this summer, it’s likely because the season’s key men’s-wear colour is more sophisticated than saccharine.

Bottega Veneta’s slouchy suit is romantic, but not too sweet – its muted hue is a new and neutral replacement for beiges and browns. Tiger of Sweden’s twill jacket mixes a sporty sensibility with a bit of retro flair. Pair it with a simple tee, dark denim and sneakers for casual getup.

Salmon-hued espadrilles by Castañer are well suited to brunch and boardwalk outings. Ditto Norse Project’s natty shorts. Stella McCartney and Acne Studios (a brand whose signature tone is always rosy) offer separates that would look especially dapper worn with navy blue, burgundy and tan.

Your wardrobe will be flush with possibilities.

