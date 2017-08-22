Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Grey matters

For his first show at the iconic Calvin Klein label, designer Raf Simons was tasked with reinventing wardrobe classics for a jaded era in fashion. He made a case for the relevance of sharp tailoring, which was juxtaposed against the collection’s more frivolous feathered pieces. The overarching message: something suitable for the boardroom doesn’t have to be boring. Grey suiting, for example, can be a sartorial playground if you search out more novel approaches. Judith & Charles’ Canadian-made dress, for example, boasts a modern zippered and belted shape, while an Alexander McQueen blazer features a draped ruffle along its side. Bows make the grade at Ted Baker London, while bold windowpane checks give a boost to Banana Republic’s take. Looking shady never looked so sharp.

