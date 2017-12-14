Dylan faux-fur vest, $213 at Nordstrom (nordstrom.com).

Borg faux-fur coat, $160 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com).

Knit sweater, $59.99 at H&M (hm.com).

While my preference for faux-fur pieces tends toward the very eccentric (see Shrimps’ patterned coat), I recognize that my predilection for unusual, often brightly coloured fuzz isn’t for everyone.

The new look of faux is just so much fun to wear, though, so luckily there are options for those who prefer a subtle take.

Before buying any faux-fur piece, make sure that you’re paying attention to the type of texture it has. A longer faux fur, for example, looks best in pieces with some verticality.

A vest, such as Dylan’s offering, has a slightly retro appeal. I have several faux-fur vests, and they’re great for wearing over bulkier sweaters in lieu of a coat. If you choose a piece in a more neutral or light tone, you can also go a bit bold in terms of your knitwear choice.

To this end, stick to lighter colours such as cream, tan and white if you’re new to the faux-fur trend. Or, try a surefire shade such as millennial pink; it’s a universally wearable hue that pops against black, but isn’t too bold.

Topshop’s curly faux-fur cocoon coat would take you everywhere; for any evening occasion, it’s a great alternative to your regular outerwear that lends a bit more pizzazz.

There are also pieces with just a bit of fuzz, but don’t just stop at something with a faux-fur collar.

H&M’s sweater with faux-fur sleeves is unexpected, but the wearable cable knit body and deep shade makes it chic, not clownish.

Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.

