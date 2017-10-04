Canadian Brendan Fallis has become a style arbiter for the digital age

If you glanced at Brendan Fallis's slick Instagram feed and for a moment thought Paul Newman was still walking among us, we'd forgive you. The 37-year-old scene fixture is the Hollywood legend's piercing blue-eyed doppelganger. He's also following in his dexterous, debonair footsteps by redefining cool – but this time for the social media era.

Fallis is a DJ, entrepreneur, model and burgeoning fitness star among other things. But most of all, he's the Canadian poster boy for the everlasting appeal of classic American style. Born and raised in Durham, Ont., he was once a pro skier who competed with Team Canada for a year before suffering a career-ending knee injury. "It was a blessing in disguise," he once told AOL, as it opened up a world of creative opportunities, like playing music, which he did shortly after relocating to New York as a means to make extra cash.

"It was always just a pastime for me," he says on the phone, though he was classically trained as a child. "I never considered it a career and then three years in I was working six or seven nights a week while working a full-time day job." As demand grew, Fallis took to music full time, eventually dominating the high-fashion space by becoming a choice DJ for clients like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and GQ. "I was the male in a female-dominated space," he says. Demand for his services grew, as did his Instagram following, which currently sits at 81,000.

The appeal of Fallis's feed is simple: good looks, great style and an even better attitude. "I'm going for more of an everlasting gentleman," he remarks about his style. He counts brands like Todd Snyder and Jeffrey Rüdes among his favourites and sunglasses as his go-to accessory. He also dabbles in fitness, posting regular workout videos on his feed. "When I started, my friends were like 'You're that guy now?' But for every negative comment, you get another about changing someone's life," he says.

Fallis is open and upfront about it all, including his frequent posts with his wife, socialite turned entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman. Earlier this year, the two married in a lavish, Vogue-approved wedding in Marrakesh. "I think she's given me a softer, more personal side," he says. "I'm not trying to hide behind some macho persona." The two regularly share photos of each other, whether at home or on the road, like during their honeymoon on the Amalfi Coast.

Mimicking his own career, Fallis has turned multitasking into a full-blown business, managing similarly savvy digital-era triple threats through Preveyor, an agency he co-founded in 2014. His roster is full of designers, creative directors and models, like Virgil Abloh and sisters Simi and Haze Khadra. Of course, they're all available to DJ.

