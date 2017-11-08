Chanel’s latest cruise collection marries the classical past with the artisanal future

Pullover, $5,350; necklace, $1,175 at Chanel (www.chanel.com).

In a Toronto neighbourhood known for its hodgepodge of styles, 100 Yorkville stands out with its genteel symmetry and solid proportions. The handsome facade of the city's original Mount Sinai Hospital was built in the mid-1930s and survived the next eight decades of architectural disruption by, essentially, falling into disrepair as the streets around it were redeveloped with swish storefronts. In the late 2000s, when the building was just a shell reinforced by a steel skeleton like a set piece on a movie lot, its brick was buffed and its windows were restored as part of its own retail rebirth.

On Nov. 17 th, the neoclassical landmark will be reimagined once again as Canada's new Chanel flagship, with interiors by architect Peter Marino. It's somewhat fitting that the collection hanging on its racks when the doors open to shoppers will be designer Karl Lagerfeld's cruise line, La Modernité de l'Antiquité. An ode to the enduring aesthetic appeal of Ancient Greece, the clothing and accessories incorporate classic architectural details into the surfaces and structures of the garments, from the interlocking key motif knitted into a column dress to the curled capitals that top the heels of gladiator sandals.

To present the collection last May, Lagerfeld bucked the resort-collection trend of jetting the fashion crowd around the world for over-the-top runway shows and, instead, brought Greece to them in Paris. In the Galerie Courbe, a curved annex off the larger Grand Palais where Chanel usually mounts its Disney World-like catwalk spectacles, crumbling ruins and an Aegean-sunset scrim set the scene, and the models' own stomping as they pounded down the pebble runway in crochet shifts and peplos gowns, formed the soundtrack. The sense of wanderlust in the clothes was undeniable but the inspiration for the collection came from somewhere, once again, closer to home: a marble bust that sits atop the mantle in the original Chanel apartment behind the Ritz on rue Cambon.

Practically understanding the " Modernité" of the collection, however, requires a journey farther afield, though you're still within Paris' city limits when you visit Pantin. The industrial neighbourhood is home to the workshops in which Chanel has been safeguarding the craftspeople who realize Lagerfeld's vision in often intricate detail. It was in the studios of embroiderer Maison Lesage and plumassier Lemarié that lengths of jute, precious stones and bags of feathers were combined to create the unique surface elements and textiles of the cruise line.

Chanel's artisans are a surprisingly young workforce, suggesting the couture world is no longer the domain of the grumpy grandmothers in white lab coats who have appeared in every fashion documentary of the last decade. Like the collection itself, the 20– and 30-something craftspeople appreciate the history behind their work. The house's own extensive archive – or "Patrimoine" – stashed in glossy black library stacks a hundred metres away, makes the reverence Chanel has for its history plainly clear, but that's not stopping them from pushing forward. Forget necessity: For Resort 2018, history is the mother of invention.

