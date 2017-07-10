Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Range rovers

Tall grass, campfires, a dark sky dripping with stars. The most appealing elements of the great outdoors might not be part of your big city life, but capturing the essence of a prairie belle is attainable with pieces that conjure an urban pastoral look. Model and advocate Adwoa Aboah turned up at last month’s Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards decked out in a bib-detail dress, studded patchwork leather jacket and gilded boots by Coach 1941; it added up to look that was equally quaint and chic. Prada offers an updated take on the boots one would see on Little House On The Prairie, while Topshop adds a Midas touch to its own western-style footwear. Needle & Thread’s smocked denim blouse would fit seamlessly into a modern wardrobe, as would Tibi’s tie-waist ankle-grazing skirt done up in a dusty rose-hue. Think of the look as a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll

Odessa Paloma Parker

