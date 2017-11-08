Dream weaves: Sweater weather has never looked so sharp

FASHION

Dream weaves

A patchwork argyle sweater stood out during Pringle of Scotland’s fall 2017 runway show in London.

Despite all those memes about ugly Christmas sweaters, novelty knits needn't be cheesy. In fact, this season's designer versions are downright decadent. Take a cue from the Pringle of Scotland runway, where sweaters with brash argyle patterns were done up in fine-gauge fabrications. J.Crew's bubble-gum hued sweater is a svelte alpaca blend with bows on its sleeves. House of Holland and Shrimps introduce checks to the mix, while Burberry's mohair jumper is a bold rainbow take. Luxe label Loewe remixes the Fair Isle sweater, leaving the neckline unfinished to achieve maximum cool. Sweater weather has never looked so sharp