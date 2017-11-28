Dresses for an over-the-top 12 days of Christmas parties
There's no better time than the indulgent holidays to splurge on a statement frock
Let's face it. For most holiday partygoers, festive attire adds up to a cozy sweater, a pair of stretchy trousers that allow you to take full advantage of the cheeseboard, and – thanks to every picky host who runs a shoes-off household – a pair of passable socks. But if you have a fancier affair to attend, there's no better season to splurge on a dream frock. In fact, it's an exceptionally indulgent moment in special-occasion fashion, with novelty details, statement colours and bold patterns trumping little black dresses on runways and store racks. Here, Globe Pursuits presents 12 designer options to consider, along with the coats and accessories to take your look completely over-the-top.
Photography by Carlyle Routh; styling by Georgia Groom; makeup and hair by Sheri Stroh for Bite Beauty/Oribe/Plutino Group. Model: Aliyah at Elmer Olsen Model Management.
Photographed at Clembrook Christmas Farm in Milton, Ont.
SHAPE SHIFT
The prim silhouette of a Greta Constantine gown is elevated with an exaggerated shoulder shape – and the addition of a faux-fur topper.
FINE DETAIL
Self Portrait has become a staple label for those with full social calendars. Make winter party hopping a bit more practical by layering a delicate piece under a statement parka.
WHITE IN
This Miu Miu layer and the ivory slip beneath are for the partygoer who can fearlessly navigate a room full of tipsy guests and their teetering red-wine glasses.
BOW AND BELLE
At necklines, sleeves and in jewellery, bow details tie up some of the season's more dandy pieces nicely.
GLOSSED OVER
What looks like leather and fur is actually pleather and faux, making this Shrimps look perfect for more PC fetes.
TULLE TIME
Forget gingerbread houses and fruitcake. December's sweetest confection might actually be this Molly Goddard piece that layers panels of embroidered silk to decadent effect.
GO FOR GOLD
Velvet is the season's go-to fabric for updated evening wear. Layering a metallic piece with bright elements takes the look from precious to playful.
THINK PINK
From bubble gum to fuchsia to the trendy "millennial" hue, rosy shades are ubiquitous in everything from cropped shifts to tailored outerwear.
COAT DRESSING
The season's shorter hemlines and revealing slits are complemented by a boost to the number of tall boots. The higher you're up for wearing them, the more fashion-forward the look.
IN THE RED
Signature Valentino rouge stands out in a forest of evergreens – or a roomful of LBDs.
HOLIDAY WRAP
New York-based Proenza Schouler takes the bandage dress in a more contemporary direction by intertwining contrasting bands of colour and accenting the hemline with a subtle frill.
AMAZING LACE
In a collection that mostly emphasized retro influences, the lacy elements of Chloe's fall line stood out with their youthful take on the traditional textile.
