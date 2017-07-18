Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ready for a bit of peacocking? Now’s the time to shine in garments and accessories embellished with sequins. J.Crew’s striped pencil skirt is a decadent example of how the detailing is cropping up. Kate Spade New York offers a block-heeled pump with sequins that can be brushed in either direction to reveal a colourful or silvery side. Figue’s boxy top in a bright orange hue has bold gold sequin circles across the chest; pair with jeans to instantly elevate a casual ensemble. Stella McCartney championed the look in her pre-fall collection with an array of pieces including a raspberry red maxi dress and slouchy navy sweatshirt. Whether for a dressy or casual occasion, it’s time to sparkle and shine.

