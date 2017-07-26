fashion
Craft fare
Give in to favouring the finer points of embroidery, lace and embellishment this summer. Designers show no sign of swearing off the artisanal flourishes that take wardrobe staples – slide sandals, denim and drop earrings – to new heights of whimsy. Tanya Taylor’s pre-fall collection features dresses accented with rainbow-hued needlepoint motifs, and Charlotte Olympia’s decadent floral-print flats recall a lush English garden. Valentino turns a boxy bag into a millennial pink dream that boasts an intricate beading technique. And Mercedes Salazar’s crocheted earrings will add an elegant flourish to a casual brunch look, or accentuate an LBD. Sometimes a little detail goes a long way.