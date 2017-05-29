FASHION
Do the slide
Though fashion’s interest in athleisure seems to be waning, the casually cool look of the slide maintains its allure this season. It comes festooned with beads by way of Topshop’s festive sandals and also with flowers on Fendi’s cheery cherry-hued pair. For its spring 2017 collection, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi collaborated with Ugg to create a variety of quirky, bow-embellished slides. Minimalists will embrace the sleek chic of Rag & Bone’s earthy canvas criss-crossed slides or Ann Taylor’s metallic sandals. Stuart Weitzman offers a luxe slide done in watercolour-painted, textured leather – more appropriate for an outdoor cocktail affair than an afternoon spent poolside, to be sure. Wherever the summer takes you, slip into something more comfortable.