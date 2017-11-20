Fashion to colour your world through the grey days of winter

Motley hue
The sky's getting dark at an earlier hour and a chill is omnipresent, so it's time to channel a little cheer via chipper prismatic pieces that will add just a touch of happy to your ensemble. In London, Ashish Gupta featured several tantalizing multi-hued looks at his fall 2017 show. Jenny Bird's flair is reminiscent of psychedelic pop art, and Sara Battaglia's quirky cube-shaped shoulder bag is another nod to retro rainbow style. Gucci's outsized sunglasses will uplift your outlook. And Agnelle, the iconic French glove label, offers a chic pair with a vibrant touch of whimsy. Forget the grey days of winter. There's no better time to colour your world.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨