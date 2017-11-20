Fashion to colour your world through the grey days of winter

fashion

Motley hue



Ashish Gupta, the London-based designer with a penchant for bold sequinned pieces, presented a sparkling spectrum of colour at his fall 2017 runway show.

The sky's getting dark at an earlier hour and a chill is omnipresent, so it's time to channel a little cheer via chipper prismatic pieces that will add just a touch of happy to your ensemble. In London, Ashish Gupta featured several tantalizing multi-hued looks at his fall 2017 show. Jenny Bird's flair is reminiscent of psychedelic pop art, and Sara Battaglia's quirky cube-shaped shoulder bag is another nod to retro rainbow style. Gucci's outsized sunglasses will uplift your outlook. And Agnelle, the iconic French glove label, offers a chic pair with a vibrant touch of whimsy. Forget the grey days of winter. There's no better time to colour your world.