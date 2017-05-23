They say everything old is new again, and that couldn’t be more true about a current obsession with ancient patterning and silhouettes. Chanel recently showcased a collection inspired by ancient Greece, full of the kind of intertwining graphics you’d expect to find on the side of an age-old vase. You can spot these motifs in other updated iterations, such as Crate and Barrel’s artful, made-in-Portugal mugs, and in Mary Katrantzou’s dizzying trousers. The homage is particularly personal coming from Katrantzou, whose line is based in London but whose lineage is Aegean. Czech brand Nehera channels the sumptuous outlines of the chiton with its asymmetrical cotton poplin dress, as does Rick Owens via a chic draped silk top. All things considered, it’s time to get in with the old.
