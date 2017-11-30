Globe holiday gift guide: Ideas for the fashion-forward

1. Boot up

Encourage them to show their stripes in John Fluevog's multihued boots. This pair is a roomier take on the brand's familiar Chelsea style, done up in a cheerful, artfully rendered stripe and featuring logo pull tabs for easier wear.

Cairo 2.0 boot, $429 at John Fluevog.

2. Cross check

A sweater can be both novel and elegant – take this brooch-adorned knit number by Miu Miu, for example. Its rich green hue and natty checked pattern are offset by a quirky outsized embellishment. Warmth and whimsy, all in one.

Miu Miu sweater, $3,130 at Holt Renfrew.

3. Floral arrangement

This holiday season, say it with flowers. For their fashion-forward Collection offering, J.Crew crafted a playful skirt with silk from famed Italian producer Ratti. A paper-bag waistline makes it extremely comfortable, and the knee-length silhouette works for office and off-duty wear.

Collection skirt, $325 at select J.Crew stores.

4. Silver belle

You'll see more than a twinkle in their eye when they unwrap this luxe limited-edition trench coat by Toronto-based Comrags. Its foil-like appearance is very on-trend, but the classic silhouette and cross-seasonal appeal will make it a year-round favourite.

Coat, $795 at Comrags.

5. Purple reign

Clare V's lavender suede bag is perfect for the party girl in your life. Its regal hue is framed with bold gold hardware and a crimson lining. Made in Los Angeles, this monogrammable cross-body holds all the essentials for an evening out.

Flore hard-framed bag, $315 (U.S.) through clarev.com.