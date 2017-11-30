Globe holiday gift guide: Ideas for the fashion-forward

Five gift ideas for fashionistas
If her personal style is a mashup of colour and print, these clothing and accessory picks are boldly perfect
1. Boot up
Encourage them to show their stripes in John Fluevog's multihued boots. This pair is a roomier take on the brand's familiar Chelsea style, done up in a cheerful, artfully rendered stripe and featuring logo pull tabs for easier wear.
Cairo 2.0 boot, $429 at John Fluevog.
2. Cross check
A sweater can be both novel and elegant – take this brooch-adorned knit number by Miu Miu, for example. Its rich green hue and natty checked pattern are offset by a quirky outsized embellishment. Warmth and whimsy, all in one.
Miu Miu sweater, $3,130 at Holt Renfrew.
3. Floral arrangement
This holiday season, say it with flowers. For their fashion-forward Collection offering, J.Crew crafted a playful skirt with silk from famed Italian producer Ratti. A paper-bag waistline makes it extremely comfortable, and the knee-length silhouette works for office and off-duty wear.
Collection skirt, $325 at select J.Crew stores.
4. Silver belle
You'll see more than a twinkle in their eye when they unwrap this luxe limited-edition trench coat by Toronto-based Comrags. Its foil-like appearance is very on-trend, but the classic silhouette and cross-seasonal appeal will make it a year-round favourite.
Coat, $795 at Comrags.
5. Purple reign
Clare V's lavender suede bag is perfect for the party girl in your life. Its regal hue is framed with bold gold hardware and a crimson lining. Made in Los Angeles, this monogrammable cross-body holds all the essentials for an evening out.
Flore hard-framed bag, $315 (U.S.) through clarev.com.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨