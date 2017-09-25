 Skip to main content

Go big with bags

A boxy bag added a punch of colour to the Céline catwalk.

Gil-Gonzalez Alain/ABACA/Abaca Press

Coach 1941 Bandit Hobo 39, $820 at Coach (www.coach.com).

Amberley Hobo, $2,595 at Mulberry (www.mulberry.com).

Madewell The Transport tote, $220 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).

Mirabell shopper, $995 through www.wantlesessentiels.com.

Metallic leather tote, $120 at Simons (www.simons.ca).

Roberta tote, $375 through www.opellecanada.com.

