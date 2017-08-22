On a sunny Friday morning in late June, the corporate headquarters of Herschel Supply Co. is buzzing. Soulful house music emanates from the sound system in a loft-like space simply decorated in whites and wood and filled with employees in their twenties and early thirties. The upbeat energy might make you forget that you’re not at a day club in Ibiza, but instead a workspace in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood, a short walk from Gastown.

Jamie Cormack, who co-founded the business with his brother Lyndon in 2009 and launched their first product line in 2010, has just flown in from Hawaii, where he was on holiday with his family. He may have taken the red eye, but he is decidedly awake and ready to talk about what’s next for his brand – an accessories label that didn’t exist one day, and then, suddenly, seemed to be everywhere.”It’s been such a whirlwind, I’m not going to lie,” Jamie says. “It’s been eight years, but it feels like 20.”

Backpacks represent 59 per cent of Herschel’s sales.

Herschel has made a name for itself with its bags and accessories, which can be found through its own online store and via 10,000 stockists in 72 countries around the world. (That name, by the way, is an homage to Herschel, Sask., a tiny town where the Cormacks’ great-grandparents settled in the early 1900s.) Backpacks represent 59 per cent of the company’s sales. The Little America knapsack in black is the top selling item, and it’s available in 43 other colours from humble army green to bold millenial pink for around $110. Wallets, which are available in handsome chambray, micro florals and an extensive range of other novel options, are the second largest product category, making up 14 per cent of sales.



This year, though, that mix could change as Herschel begins to position itself more as a full lifestyle brand. Earlier this summer, it launched its first apparel line, two collections of outerwear for men and women. “We’ve talked about [apparel] since day one,” says Jamie. “As far as inspiration, it goes back to where we got it for bags – it’s the classics. We didn’t reinvent the backpack, but I think we gave it almost, like, a heartbeat. It’s the same thing with apparel. I think there’s a white space in apparel. We looked at the classics, if it was military inspired, if it was more of a kind of suiting or formal wear. You’ll see some of that with our styles; some pieces you can dress up, some you can dress down.”

The Voyage collection, two styles of lightweight jackets that can be folded up into a self-storage pocket and thrown into a suitcase as a measure of preparedness, was designed with the traveller in mind. The Forecast collection is meant for more inclement weather; think rain jackets, ponchos and parkas with hoods. Like the company’s bags, the bones of the designs are somewhat nostalgic and emphasize sturdy construction – the rain gear is seam welded, for instance – and the items are available in the usual multitude of colourful and patterned materials, including the dancing man silhouettes of the late artist Keith Haring.



Herschel’s new apparel line includes two collections of outerwear for men and women.

Simple designs offered in lively colour combinations have been key to the brand’s success from the start, and not just for the kids selection that features some of the line’s most playful motifs like oversized polka dots or an explosion of pizza slices. At the time of the company’s launch, “Backpacks were just getting too busy looking,” says Nicole Hummel, a buyer at sports and lifestyle retailer Sporting Life. “Bags in the market were becoming too ‘kitted’ out with loops, straps, pockets and zippers. And at the time, a customer had the choice of a fashion brand, an outdoor company or a skate looking bag – there wasn’t much out there that blended the lines,” she says. “Out came Herschel with a fashion feel, but solidly built with key features. And the big thing that set them apart was that they would come out with new collections and full colour selections each season. It wasn’t the same core colours with one or two new colours, but full colour/pattern stories that kept it fresh and exciting.”



A click through Sporting Life’s bag offerings online highlights how trend-setting Herschel is in the accessory market. Brands like Patagonia, Burton and Barbour that once focused more on utility now pursue fashion-conscious consumers with peculiar colour combos and unique prints. Because Herschel’s target demographic is urban and active 14- to 28-year-olds for whom travel and discovery is a priority, keeping things fresh is essential to its popularity, something the Cormacks learned through their previous jobs. Before launching Herschel (and during the first 18 months of the business), the two brothers worked in sportswear sales, Jamie for ski and snowboard company K2 Sports and Lyndon for the footwear brand Vans.

Lively colour combinations have been key to Herschel’s success.

Beyond its own designs, Herschel keeps devotees excited through brand partnerships; 15 collaborations have hit stores to date, including ones with Stussy, Apple, Coca Cola, Disney and the aforementioned Haring. “It’s all relationships, through friends and past relationships, new relationships, some coming to us, some us approaching them,” Jamie says. Herschel also collaborated with Hudson’s Bay in 2016, playing up each brand’s take on the concepts of heritage and authenticity, and a second partnership is in the works. The key to maintaining the brand’s momentum will be pursuing the kind of partnerships that simultaneously surprise and resonate with shoppers and keeping the right balance between novelty and nostalgia.

The Cormacks don’t seem too concerned about the future, though. To house its growing clothing and accessory assostment, Herschel will open a 5,000 square foot Canadian flagship store in 2018, just down the street from its bustling B.C. headquarters. “We’re just getting started,” says Jamie. “We never set out to be the brand that’s, ‘Let’s just sell a backpack.’ Travel is booming, and we have so many new exciting categories coming out. We know what we’re doing now and we’re having so much fun.”