How can I branch out from dark hues and bring colour into my wardrobe?

Block party
Colour blocking is a great way to introduce more striking tones into a wardrobe of neutral hues
For those contemplating the leap into wearing brighter tones, colour blocking is a great option for incorporating more adventurous shades into your wardrobe because it relates to one item of clothing that you can pair with darker or more neutral ones. Take a cue from Zero + Maria Cornejo's lovely resort collection for inspiration; a juicy shade of orange in a colour-blocked coat is neutralized by the additional blocks of beige and black.
One way to ease flashes of colour into your look is through accessories. Find a classic piece in a sumptuous texture such as Diane von Furstenberg's berry-and-blue shoulder bag. Sure, the shades are eye catching, but the sleek silhouette and glint of gold chain elevate it beyond outlandishness.
Playing inside the lines is a great rule when it comes to getting comfortable with colour blocking – after all, the concept has geometric roots. Judith & Charles' sheath dress marries white, brown and blue with pleasing symmetry. Something this structured works well for an office environment, but the trio of colours is still inherently playful.
Colour-blocked pieces needn't be hyper-bright to be effective, though. This season you can find an array of garments in dulcet tones, too. If the mixing of several colours is a step too far outside your comfort zone, start with something monochromatic, such as Topshop's cozy cape. Once you've started thinking outside the box, who knows how far you'll go?
Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.
