How can I update my knit looks for warmer weather?

JoAni Johnson models a bold knitwear look from Tome. Sarah Kerens / Tome

While I loved all of the spring 2018 offerings from New York-based brand Tome, their layered, monochromatic knitwear look really stood out. In a juicy tomato red and with a sleek and elegant silhouette, it's a stunner. Separately, the pieces would serve as springtime staples for work and for play.



As you'll come to see, spring knits can be very simple or play on the contrast between different textures and patterns. Their range comes from their ability to evoke coziness while being sophisticated. To maximize the months of "sweater weather" you'll enjoy this year, remember to remove the bulk. Even if you aren't attempting a layered look like that of Tome, leave voluminous wools out of the equation. Instead, focus on merino wools, cashmere, cottons and blends. The lighter-weight the knit, the more of an opportunity you'll have to experiment with other fabrics to pair with it.

For example, Gap's knee-length knit skirt would wear well with a crisp white shirt and sharp black wool blazer, or with a silk blouse. You can wear this skirt with opaque tights or bare legs; keep the effect contemporary with stacked heel pumps or ankle boots. Knee-high boots would look great with Banana Republic's handkerchief-sleeved dress. A rather versatile piece, it can be dressed up or down with the right accessorizing: minimal for day, maximal for night – but no bracelets, let those sleeves take centre stage. Ted Baker's jolly ribbed sweater pairs with sporty cotton track pants as well as it does with denim culottes. Add classic sneakers or espadrilles, and you're off.

Story continues below advertisement

Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.

Get the Look

Handkerchief-sleeve sweater dress, $170 at Banana Republic.

Xasti striped knitted top, $199 at Ted Baker.

Plaited knit pencil skirt, $64.95 at Gap.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

