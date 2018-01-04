How can I wear florals in a modern way?

Top: Pandora shirt dress, $385 at Reiss (reiss.com); centre: Sloan skinny-fit pant, $124 at Banana Republic (bananarepublic.gapcanada.ca); bottom: Vero Moda short-sleeve top, $39 at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com).

A floral print is guaranteed to wake up an otherwise dreary winter wardrobe. In his 2018 resort collection, Michael Kors presented sleek, chic pieces splashed with artful blooms. Outsized and commanding, the look of the print is almost painterly – no shrinking violets here.

Look to masterpieces by Matisse as a jumping off point for your own foray into posey prints, and embrace large-scale shapes and vivid hues. Reiss's shirt dress is done in sage green with swaths of cream and bright blue; when worn over black tights with flat, knee-high boots or paired with denim, it's a cheery addition to your seasonal rotation. It's also versatile enough to be worn come summer with a great pair of sandals and a straw bag. One note: With these bigger blossoms, steer clear of trying to mix floral prints. Instead, allow them to make a statement and opt for stripes or polka dots if you wish to combine motifs.

If you want to try something herbaceous at the office, separates such as Banana Republic's tonal blue trousers or Vero Moda's sweet T-shirt are both excellent options for adding florals to your workday closet, as the simplicity of the silhouettes temper their bouquets. The top would look wonderful with a slick black suit, while the pants could pair easily with a white button-down. Obviously, both can also be worn when you're off duty. Let yourself be led down the garden path.

Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions to oparker@globeandmail.com.

