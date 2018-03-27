How do I wear a maxi skirt without looking bohemian?

Holly Fulton went wild with maximal maxi skirts in her spring 2018 presentation.

Nothing beats a long skirt as a spring breeze moves past you. While the look definitely evokes a free-spirited vibe, you can rely on styling and silhouette to avoid a totally boho effect.

At Holly Fulton's presentation in London last fall, the designer paired a full-length zebra-print skirt with a sporty top; quirky yes, but not too whimsical. I'd pair this look with slick sneakers or a metallic bootie to keep it anchored in the now.

I'd say the same for La Double J's maximal skirt, done in a print originally designed in 1967 in one of the oldest silk manufacturers in Lake Como, Italy. Turn this bit of history on its side and wear it with crisp white shirting instead of a flowy blouse to go from resort to urban chic.

Ditto the multi-striped skirt by Diane von Furstenberg; its bow belt and asymmetrical silhouette would lend well to wearing with a top that has some structure. And don't go overboard with accessories, instead letting the details of the skirt stand out.

If you're taking the minimalist route, Scandinavian brand COS offers a streamlined cotton maxi skirt in a delectable pale green. With only a seam as its feature detail, this piece will become a favourite for workwear and weekends. Try pairing with a linen blouse for day and a simple white tee during your downtime.

One note: Don't let the concept of "flattering" get in the way of your sartorial experimentation. If you're petite, you can wear a maxi skirt like anyone else – even in flat shoes. Comfort and confidence are what's key, and if you feel overwhelmed in a piece, inquire about having it tailored to specs that make you feel spectacular.

La Double J Editions Slinky gathered maxi skirt, $850 through matchesfashion.com.

Diane von Furstenberg silk crepe de chine wrap midi skirt, US$370 through net-a-porter.com.

Elongated cotton skirt, $125 at COS (cosstores.com).

