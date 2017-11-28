How do I wear a maxidress without feeling overwhelmed by fabric or prints?

Miniskirts aren't my thing, but maxidresses intimidate me. I don't want to feel overwhelmed by fabric or prints. Do you have some tips for looking extra good in something extra long?

With modest dressing becoming more de rigueur than trend – and certainly a seasonal inclination to cover up being very strong – maxidresses are poised to overtake the cocktail frock as the holiday look of choice. Yet, how to accomplish appearing chic but not affected?

Feast your eyes on Valentino’s lengthy gown from the house’s fall 2017 collection – it’s elegant and easier than you think to wear.

Look to pieces that have structural integrity thanks to tailoring and fabric, for one. New label The Vampire's Wife, helmed by Susie Cave (who's married to moody crooner Nick), offers a wealth of romantic, Victorian-style dresses for the winter. By far, the best is a crimson velvet number; its decadent nap makes it a luxurious option, but it's not overly sumptuous thanks to a trim silhouette and elbow-length sleeves.

A floaty black frock from Banana Republic's collaboration with street-style icon Olivia Palermo has a few frills but is a fuss-free option that's whimsical but not cloying; its handkerchief hemline also keeps it from being too voluminous.

Accessorizing will keep you in line, too. Norma Kamali's dreamy Kelly green dress has a slender gold belt – perfect for gathering fabric and breaking up the solid colour.

I say it's best to avoid a totally flat shoe when wearing a maxidress; even a slight heel pulls the body upward and instantly adds the illusion of length. Every inch helps when you're trying to pull off a floor-sweeping dress. But not only that, maxidresses can be inherently dowdy, and a heel takes it from marmish to modern.

Valentino showed a maxidress with a delicate necklace and slight earrings, and the effect was grand yet minimal. Stick to the same idea and wear delicate jewellery instead of outsized baubles. When you're wearing more, less elsewhere is best.

