How do I wear flats and still look dressed up?

I'm not one for wearing heels on a special occasion, especially if I have to go straight from the office to an evening out. Is there a way to wear flats that still looks dressy?

If emerging Italian brand Attico's fall lookbook showed us anything, it's that even the demure flat can look spectacular. The key to making this staple – and let's face it, life saver – from appearing like a mere concession is choosing a pair with some oomph, but that won't look too flashy if you don them all day long.

Ariana tweed pointed flats, $50 at Topshop at Hudson’s Bay (thebay.com).

Right now, there's an abundance of ankle-strap flats that are equally charming and functional. What you're looking for are unique details, such as Topshop's mix of tweed and crystal embellishment. This look would pair well with a simple black skirt suit as much as a sweet velvet cocktail dress.

Story continues below advertisement

Mary Jane ballet flats, $74.95 at Gap (gapcanada.ca). Handout from GAP

And speaking of velvet, Gap's midnight-blue Mary Janes will instantly become a wardrobe mainstay. They'll go from brunch to boardroom to your coming holiday engagements without fuss. Their simplicity allows for more adventurousness when it comes to your evening attire, too. I suggest playing up the heavier texture by pairing with something silky.

Evana jacquard D’Orsay flats, $186 at Ann Taylor (anntaylor.com).

Prints are another great way to add zest – Ann Taylor's romantic style begs to be worn as often as possible. They'd look wonderful with jeans, and with a LBD. You also have the opportunity to pull colours from the print elsewhere, such as your accessories. This season, why not let your shoes do the talking as well as the walking?

Have a style query that needs solving? Send your questions tooparker@globeandmail.com.



Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram@globestyle .