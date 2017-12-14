When Stacey McKenzie walks into a room, people notice. Who better, then, to curate a shopping list of party-apropos showstoppers? “My strategy for working a room is for you to first be comfortable in your skin,” she says. “Once you have that, all eyes will follow.”

Stacey McKenzie. Courtesy of Stacey McKenzie

The Jamaican-born, Canadian-bred model is best known for her larger-than-life runway presence and appearances on America’s Next Top Model, but what’s taken up most of her time lately has been giving back. In 2009, McKenzie launched Walk This Way, a series of motivational workshops bent on boosting the confidence of young girls. “It’s a platform for me to give my expertise and advice to girls wanting to chase their dream. I know how hard it is,” she says. “I was one of them, I am one of them.”

McKenzie’s Instagram feed is full of similarly positive messaging, from instructional GIFs (“Boss, Business, and Brand,” from a spot on ANTM) to the gushing captions attached to glitzy photos. It’s real, too, which seems all too rare in the age of illusionary Instagram perfection (she recently shared a series of hilarious videos from her driving lessons, during which she was intermittently motivated and/or frustrated).

McKenzie is closing the year off with new management, a soon to be announced television series and a roster of glitzy parties with friends. “I used to believe in New Year’s resolutions, but I always forget about them soon after,” she says. “So, lately I don’t make them, I just continue pursuing my goals that I’ve been pursuing throughout the year.”

1. Stella McCartney dress

“I love a showstopper, and the right sequins can make any dress into just that. It has to be sophisticated and avant garde, which is a perfect blend for my all-over-the-place style.”

Stella McCartney dress, $2,995 at Holt Renfrew

2. Jimmy Choo pumps

“I’m all about my stilettos and they must have the best of three worlds: superhigh [that’s just me], classy and edgy. Perfect to wear with a fabulous gown or a dope denim suit.”

Jimmy Choo heels, $775 at Holt Renfrew

3. Biko earrings

“In my books, the bigger the better. It’s all about bringing the drama when it comes earrings for me.”

Biko Joyride studs earrings, $88 through ilovebiko.com.

4. Chloé bag

“I love tiny bags. This one’s just big enough for the essentials: lipstick, compact mirror, keys and cash.”

Chloé bag, $1,160 at Holt Renfrew

5. Maybelline Bold Lips lipstick

“I always wear classic bold reds, but this season, I’m going for a deeper richer, vamp tone, like this Midnight Merlot from Maybelline.”

Maybelline Color Sensational The Loaded bolds lipstick, $9.99 through maybelline.ca

