How to gift it forward during the holidays

Save some of your holiday shopping budget for a gift with a built-in give-back. Caitlin Agnew picks presents that are both charitable and stylish

BRASS TACKS

Me to We provides assistance through its five pillars of impact: education, water, food, opportunity and health. Targeted towards opportunity, this handmade cuff gives financial tools to a woman in a developing community, empowering her to earn a sustainable income and provide for her family. Check out Me to We's website for even more gift ideas, or visit in-store at CF Toronto Eaton Centre or CF Ottawa Rideau Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

Me to We Hammered Brass Cuff, $35 through www.shop.metowe.com.

SOCK IT TO ME

Canadian retailer Bootlegger has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada on a cozy initiative. For every pair of the limited-edition Holiday Slipper Socks, $1 will directly benefit the charity. They make a perfect stocking stuffer, because who doesn't want to put on a fresh new pair of socks for a day spent by the fire?

Bootlegger Holiday Slipper Socks, $10 through www.bootlegger.com.

BEARING GIFTS

This year, Holt Renfrew partnered with WWF Canada for its annual holiday stuffed toy, a beautiful white polar bear available in two sizes. With every bear sold, between $10 and $30 will go towards preserving ecosystems in the Arctic, helping to conserve wildlife and the bears' habitat.

Holiday bear, from $55 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

HATS OFF

Toronto-based luxury outerwear brand Sentaler has released a number of new accessories, including adorable children's alpaca knit hats and scarves, with proceeds supporting the SickKids Hospital Foundation. Sentaler also makes the pieces in adult sizes.

Sentaler kids hat, $225 through www.sentaler.ca.

WATCH OUT

One of the must-give items of the year, this timepiece by Michael Kors is smarter than the average watch. For every watch sold, 100 meals will be donated to the World Food Program, an international humanitarian organization that assists 80-million people each year.

Michael Kors Access Watch Hunger Stop Sofie Pavé Black-Tone Smartwatch, $525 through www.michaelkors.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

WILD THINGS

For the third year in a row, Ikea invited children from around the world to draw the stuffed animal of their dreams. The 10 winners were produced as part of the Sagoskatt collection, and 100 per cent of proceeds will be donated to local childrens charities as part of the Let's Play for Change campaign.

Sagoskatt Soft Toys, from $3.99 at Ikea (www.ikea.ca).

THIS WEEK'S STYLE HAPPENINGS