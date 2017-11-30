How to gift it forward during the holidays

Save some of your holiday shopping budget for a gift with a built-in give-back. Caitlin Agnew picks presents that are both charitable and stylish
BRASS TACKS
Me to We provides assistance through its five pillars of impact: education, water, food, opportunity and health. Targeted towards opportunity, this handmade cuff gives financial tools to a woman in a developing community, empowering her to earn a sustainable income and provide for her family. Check out Me to We's website for even more gift ideas, or visit in-store at CF Toronto Eaton Centre or CF Ottawa Rideau Centre.
Me to We Hammered Brass Cuff, $35 through www.shop.metowe.com.
SOCK IT TO ME
Canadian retailer Bootlegger has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada on a cozy initiative. For every pair of the limited-edition Holiday Slipper Socks, $1 will directly benefit the charity. They make a perfect stocking stuffer, because who doesn't want to put on a fresh new pair of socks for a day spent by the fire?
Bootlegger Holiday Slipper Socks, $10 through www.bootlegger.com.
BEARING GIFTS
This year, Holt Renfrew partnered with WWF Canada for its annual holiday stuffed toy, a beautiful white polar bear available in two sizes. With every bear sold, between $10 and $30 will go towards preserving ecosystems in the Arctic, helping to conserve wildlife and the bears' habitat.
Holiday bear, from $55 at Holt Renfrew (www.holtrenfrew.com).
HATS OFF
Toronto-based luxury outerwear brand Sentaler has released a number of new accessories, including adorable children's alpaca knit hats and scarves, with proceeds supporting the SickKids Hospital Foundation. Sentaler also makes the pieces in adult sizes.
Sentaler kids hat, $225 through www.sentaler.ca.
WATCH OUT
One of the must-give items of the year, this timepiece by Michael Kors is smarter than the average watch. For every watch sold, 100 meals will be donated to the World Food Program, an international humanitarian organization that assists 80-million people each year.
Michael Kors Access Watch Hunger Stop Sofie Pavé Black-Tone Smartwatch, $525 through www.michaelkors.ca.
WILD THINGS
For the third year in a row, Ikea invited children from around the world to draw the stuffed animal of their dreams. The 10 winners were produced as part of the Sagoskatt collection, and 100 per cent of proceeds will be donated to local childrens charities as part of the Let's Play for Change campaign.
Sagoskatt Soft Toys, from $3.99 at Ikea (www.ikea.ca).
THIS WEEK'S STYLE HAPPENINGS
- One of literature’s most beloved anti-heroes, the Grinch is turning 60 this year, as is his friend The Cat in the Hat. The Art of Dr. Seuss and Liss Gallery have curated a special exhibition to celebrate the anniversary of these two books, on display in Toronto at 112 Cumberland St. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 6. For more information, visit www.lissgallery.com.
- ‘Tis the season for pop-up shops, and the Toronto area is full of many this week. Australian activewear brand Lorna Jane will be at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre (3401 Dufferin St.) throughout December for its first pop-up in the country. Canadian jewellery designer Dean Davidson is celebrating his brand’s 10th anniversary by hosting his first pop-up shop Dec. 2 to 12 at 38 Ossington Ave. (he’ll also be stocking handbags by local favourite Ela). Foxy jewellery is hosting its annual Holiday Party and Sale at the Bata Shoe Museum (327 Bloor St. West) on Dec. 6, where steep discounts will reach up to 80 per cent off. Cuchara is presenting The 202: A Shopping Experience (202 Ossington Ave.), Toronto’s first shoppable apartment where Canadian brands like Andrew Coimbra, Mary Young and Namesake will be available from Dec. 1 to 10. And to find even more gifts with a conscience, KASPACE boutique (185 Carlaw Ave.) is hosting an Ethical Christmas Market from Dec. 1 to 24 that focuses on promoting cruelty-free fashion and lifestyle products.
