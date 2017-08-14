After seasons of matte finishes dominating everything from cosmetics to car paint, all manner of glossy fabrications are set to tantalize you for fall. The iridescent offerings at Dries Van Noten’s fall 2017 show extolled the virtues of goniochromism – ditto the prismatic pieces seen at SiesMarjan and Christopher Kane. Catch the light with accents that will lend a bit of shine to your look, such as Golden Goose’s pink, purple and blue sneakers, or Kayu’s shell-covered clutch. VandaJacintho and Rebekah Price extol the multi-faceted beauty of blue. And Huda Beauty’s versatile Lip Strobe gloss in a colour called Shameless contains pearls of gold and pink. Why settle for one hue when you can wear them all?
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.