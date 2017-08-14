FASHION

Shimmer of hope



After seasons of matte finishes dominating everything from cosmetics to car paint, all manner of glossy fabrications are set to tantalize you for fall. The iridescent offerings at Dries Van Noten’s fall 2017 show extolled the virtues of goniochromism – ditto the prismatic pieces seen at Sies Marjan and Christopher Kane. Catch the light with accents that will lend a bit of shine to your look, such as Golden Goose’s pink, purple and blue sneakers, or Kayu’s shell-covered clutch. Vanda Jacintho and Rebekah Price extol the multi-faceted beauty of blue. And Huda Beauty’s versatile Lip Strobe gloss in a colour called Shameless contains pearls of gold and pink. Why settle for one hue when you can wear them all?

