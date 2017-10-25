Listen up: 3 Canadian fashion podcasts you should hear

As the podcast craze crosses over into the fashion and beauty worlds, Caitlin Agnew tunes into three Canadian options

It's been 11 years since podcast pioneer This American Life began streaming free MP3s of its episodes, and the medium has exploded in popularity and breadth of subject matter over the decade since. In 2017, several Canadians have decided to dip their toes into the audio storytelling genre with style-focused shows. Here, three to add to your listening rotation.

The Capsule '98 Podcast

Toronto-based writer and Globe Style contributor Randi Bergman recently discovered a time capsule she'd put together in 1998 as a wide-eyed 13-year-old and began sharing its contents on Instagram through the account @capsule98. It went viral in March when @capsule98 was featured on Good Morning America, and now Bergman has translated that momentum into a '90s throwback podcast. "So many of my best conversations naturally turn to nostalgia," she says. "Talking about childhood memories seems to constantly spark excitement, so it seemed right to bring the capsule to life in that way. Plus, anyone who knows me knows that I love to gab, so hosting a podcast is pretty natural." For her debut episode, she's joined by actor and Schitt's Creek creator Dan Levy and co-host Blair McGregor for a conversation about Mariah Carey, sexual awakenings and misguided teenage rebellion.

Breaking Beauty Podcast

With nearly 30 years of combined experience as beauty editors at Canada's top fashion magazines, Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins (pictued above) have taken their industry expertise from print to podcast. "We started Breaking Beauty because as long time beauty editors we know that behind every bestseller, there's a damn good story," explains Dunn. "We wanted to have the founders' stories, in their words, guided by our storytelling expertise in a narrative format." Focusing primarily on getting to know the founders behind your favourite brands, the pair has already chatted with the entrepreneurs behind Nudestix, Rodial, Fresh Beauty and Glossier.

Bury the Lede

Bury the Lede was launched in April by Winnipeg Free Press writers Erin Lebar and Jen Zoratti. "Erin and I sit together in the newsroom and we're, um, very chatty. We kept saying to each other, 'We should start a podcast.' And then we decided to do it for real," says Zoratti. With a new episode every Friday that Zoratti describes as "a weekly catch-up on pop culture in Winnipeg and beyond," the duo discuss of-the-moment topics like the music, bizarre fashion trends and their relationships with beauty products, as well as the goings-on in their hometown. "The podcast format appealed to us because it's so conversational. We liked the idea of it being an informal hangout, where listeners could feel like they were catching up with us," says Zoratti.

