Mid-century designs: A new exhibition revisits classic Dior

A new exhibition revisits the Dior wardrobes of Toronto society figures from the 1950s. Caitlin Agnew reports

Toronto's Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is bringing classic couture back to Bloor Street with the opening of Christian Dior on Nov. 25. Feting the 70th anniversary of the House of Dior, the exhibition explores the early years of the Parisian label's haute couture collections, beginning in 1947 shortly after the end of the Second World War and ending with the designer's death in 1957. "It's a very sweet niche 10 year moment when all the parts that make up the house to this day were laid, in terms of the dressmaking, the licensing, the look, the jewellery, everything," explained curator Dr. Alexandra Palmer at the show's media preview on Nov. 20.

Located on the fourth floor of the museum in the Patricia Harris Gallery of Textiles & Costume, more than 100 objects are arranged thematically by style and occasion: daytime, late afternoon to evening and evening. Amongst the 38 designs, one standout is titled "Palmyre," a 1952 strapless celanese acetate satin evening dress enhanced with gold thread, beads and Swarovski crystals. "This is Dior's interesting intersection of this romantic past with absolutely looking at the future and being modern," says Palmer. "Haute couture is like an appellation, it's like champagne. You can only have real haute couture if you're in Paris and you meet all these criteria. It's very regulated, it's very, very quintessentially French."

Story continues below advertisement

There's also "Avril" from 1955, a two-piece garden party dress made of silk organza and enhanced with embroidered silk flowers. Especially sweet is the dress worn by 12-year-old Elaine Roebuck to her bat mitzvah in 1957. Made of creamy white silk organdy and embroidered with gold yellow flowers, it was exclusive to Holt Renfrew, which was the first store in Canada to import Dior designs from Paris. When putting together the exhibition, Palmer drew extensively from the ROM's own collection of Dior pieces. With more than 55,000 objects in its archives, the museum is home to the third largest collection of fashion and textiles in the world, second only to the Victoria & Albert Museum in London and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Worn by Toronto socialites and philanthropists, the dresses and suits offer a peek into a bygone era of entertaining and socializing and an explanation as to why Dior's famous "New Look" was met with such success when it debuted in 1947. "That's what's interesting about Dior. There were quite a few couture houses after the war and Dior's numbers were staggering in terms of what he produced. He produced twice as much as anyone else," says Palmer. For additional context, the exhibition includes accessories, perfumes, embroideries and images. "Fashion doesn't work unless it goes into the world," says Palmer. "It's what people do with clothes that ultimately matters and that makes them a success."

THIS WEEK'S STYLE HAPPENINGS