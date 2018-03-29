Montreal magazine Dress to Kill keeps its focus on fashion

In today's volatile media landscape, print magazines are changing gears to adapt to changing times. For fashion titles, that often means expanding coverage beyond runway trends to more lifestyle-oriented content, with stories on everything from Pilates to politics to pets. Not so for Dress to Kill. The Montreal-based magazine turns 10 this month, and has stuck to its original mandate of inspiring Canadian fashion lovers with avant garde content.

Co-founders Kathia Cambron, Sylvain Blais and Shervin Shirvani initially wanted to start a fashion-focused advertising agency but, without a portfolio, they had trouble landing clients. Instead, they decided to launch a fashion magazine. The debut coincided with Montreal Fashion Week, and the city's creative spirit has continued to be a focus of the publication's content. "It's kind of a local magazine with an international flair," explains Cambron. "Fashion has always been how people express themselves. It's as much a part of humanity as our hair, lips, our eyes. Fashion is how we interact with the world."

Over the years, the magazine has made a point of reflecting diverse ideas of beauty, featuring models like Herieth Paul and Ashley Callingbull on its covers. It's also embraced sexuality in all its forms. "For us, it's important because it's the way we express ourselves," she says. "We are image creators, and those images don't need any translation."

Now, with a decade at the helm under her belt, Cambron says what she's most proud of is providing a home for Canada's fashion talent, whether that's the photographers, stylists, hair and makeup artists and writers who work behind the scenes, the designers, or the models and celebrities on each page, no matter how big or small their profile. "Everyone that we've worked with over the past 10 years has all become so good at what they do. They can compete on any international scene, they're that good," she says. "I'm happy we created a place where people express freely themselves and their talent. There are some very passionate and talented people in Canada."

Cambron plans to continue to showcase that talent and keep things focused on fashion with a capital "F." "Fashion is older than the internet, it's older than books, it's older than the first Egyptian paintings," she says. "Fashion is not going anywhere."

THIS WEEK'S STYLE HAPPENINGS

Sneaker brand Allbirds is officially launching in Canada with pop-ups at two Nordstrom locations. Beginning Mar. 30, find its shoes at Nordstrom in Vancouver and Toronto, as well as online. The collection includes custom and existing colours, as well as a special Canadian shoe. For more information, visit www.allbirds.ca.

Emerging designer Madeleine Beaulieu is folding and assembling every item by hand for Partoem, her new line of Montreal-made leather handbags and accessories. These origami-inspired handbags, wallets, cardholders and keychains are made using vegetable-tanned leather imported from Tuscany. For more information, visit www.partoem.ca.

On-demand flower delivery service Tonic Blooms is bringing its stems to a pop-up shop. At West Elm in north Toronto (2434 Yonge St.), shop colourful bouquets in person this Saturday from noon to 5 pm. For more information, visit www.tonicblooms.com.