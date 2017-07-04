Feeling groovy? There’s no better time to reminisce about the era known as the Summer of Love; the 50th anniversary of far-out 1967 is being marked in a number of ways this season including an exhibition at San Fransisco’s de Young museum, The Summer of Love Experience: Art, Fashion, and Rock & Roll, which runs until August 20. A penchant for craft detailing, kaleidoscopic prints and boho florals were style trademarks of the time – you’ll find such designs in this season’s happy hippie-inspired swimwear. Topshop and Kiini offer pieces trimmed with crochet. Hypnotizing patterning is featured on suits by Camilla, Paolita and Ted Baker. And Penbrooke has splashed a favourite 60s motif, the paisley, on a classic red one-piece. Just add water.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.