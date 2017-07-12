Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Paris fashion shop Colette to close its doors after 20 years Add to ...

PARIS — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Colette, one of the French capital’s trendiest fashion stores, will close its doors in December after 20 years, with its founder set to retire.

The store added it was in talks with fashion house Saint Laurent over Saint Laurent possibly taking over the location of the shop, based on Paris’ chic Rue Saint Honore and often thronged with wealthy Asian tourists.

Colette, well-known for its frequent in-store events and for hosting everything hip from furniture, music, and fashion to toys and even waters, was founded in March 1997 by Colette Rousseau and her daughter Sarah Andelman.

“All good things must come to an end. After 20 wonderful years, Colette is set to definitively close its doors on Dec. 20,” the store said in a statement, explaining that founder Roussaux was ready to retire.

“We would be proud to have such a prestigious brand, with whom we have frequently collaborated, taking over our address,” the store added, referring to the talks with Saint Laurent.

The three floor site also features an arts exhibition space, bookshop and water bar, and generated revenues of 28 million euros (24.86 million pounds) last year.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

South Korean barista recreates famous paintings in cups of coffee (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular