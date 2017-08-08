FASHION

Gone dotty



In fashion, there is no other pairing as classic as black and white, and the combo is even more graphic when presented as a playful polka dot pattern. London-based label Marques Almeida toyed with the scale of tonal dots in its fall collection. For his offering at Diane Von Furstenberg, designer Jonathan Saunders used an asymmetrical hemline to lend novelty to the tried-and-true motif. Isabel Marant employed uneven dotting on cone-heeled boots. And Alexis, a line from Miami, displayed diminutive dots on a classic cocktail dress. It’s a look that’s guaranteed to hit the spot.

