Seasonal spoils: Top spa gifts to treat that special someone

Make spa dreams a reality for the harried names on your holiday list with Caitlin Agnew's picks for indulgent treatments

SWEET TREAT

Located in Toronto's Shangri-La Hotel, the Middle Eastern-inspired Miraj Hammam Spa is a growing labyrinth of treatment rooms and ultra-plush places to lounge. A signature treatment, the 60-minute Caudalie Grand Facial is customized for each skin type with Caudalie Paris's resveratrol-rich skincare, leaving features relaxed, complexions restored and moisture levels regulated, while a relaxing massage extends from scalp to fingertips and toes. Enjoy a cup of tea and a piece of baklava before making your way back to reality.

Miraj Hammam Spa by Caudalie Paris Caudalie Grand Facial, from $170 (www.mirajcaudaliespa.com).

WINTER WARM UP

Vancouver-based Vida Spa has partnered with the city's YYoga on the ultimate cure for winter blues. Available at its downtown Burrard Street location, a Winter Wellness Package combines a class at YYoga (high-intensity or a soothing yoga practice) before retiring to Vida's private spa lounge for a customized hour-long massage, which incorporates elements of Ayurveda. The final step is a session in the infrared sauna.

Vida Spa and YYoga's Winter Wellness Package, $125 (www.yyoga.ca/winter-wellness).

FACE TIME

Known for its quick 30-minute facials, Blitz Facial Bar has four Toronto locations (plus one in Brooklyn, NY) that tend to skin in a hurry. But as the offshoot of Body Blitz Spa, a women's only therapeutic waters circuit, Blitz knows a thing or two about relaxation. The hour-long O2 Blitz Facial combines a carboxy gel and sheet mask that sends signals to cells to oxygenate, with results that increase over the following ten days.

Blitz Facial Bar's O2 Blitz Facial, $190 (www.blitzfacialbar.com).

EXTENDED REST

Toronto's Hammam Spa has been bringing its take on the Turkish hammam experience to King West for 11 years. Beyond traditional Turkish services, its facial treatments incorporate rituals handpicked from cultures around the world. Decleor's Luxury Aromatherapy Facial is offered as a decadent 90-minute session and includes a customized skin treatment, back massage and an emotional rebalancing courtesy of Decleor's natural essential and botanical oils.

Hammam Spa's Decleor Luxury Aromatherapy Facial, $175 (www.hammamspa.ca).

SKIN COMBINATION

There's nothing in the world like Montreal's floating Bota Bota Spa. Clocking in at 90-minutes, its Immersive Indulgence Treatment is just the thing for a body that's been hiding under layers of sweaters and parkas. A cranberry and pomegranate scrub is followed by a chocolate truffle wrap and completed with an express firming facial. Magnifique.

Bota-Bota Spa-Sur-L'Eau's Immersive Indulgence Treatment, $130 (www.botabota.ca).

