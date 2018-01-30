Sheer genius: These see-through tops can be worn almost anywhere
I'm no exhibitionist, but I do like the idea of wearing something transparent. Are there pieces that won't make me look like I've accidentally stepped out in lingerie?
We all have the impulse to show off occasionally – and I'm all for it. There is, however, a time and place for everything and sporting a sheer top is typically considered a style move best left to evening occasions. This season, though, brands are treating the tease of a bit of skin with more consideration and some of these pieces could even be worn to work with the right layering.
Banana Republic's dotted tunic is very prim and worn under a blazer and over a bodysuit or tank top-style camisole – nothing resembling a negligee – is a non-brazen way to go sheer in the daytime.
Emerging Aussie brand Alice McCall offers a tropical take on the look, with a cheerful floral pattern embroidered over black tulle. I'd take a cue from Cinq à Sept's spring 2018 collection and wear it over a classic black jumpsuit. It's an unexpected combination, both delightful and demure.
Sheer is often hardest to pull off for a casual occasion, but Toga's sweatshirt is the perfect mix of laid-back and fashion-forward. Wear over a turtleneck and pair with jeans for an effect that's more "brunch chic" than boudoir.
One thing to note when attempting to wear something transparent: Cut off any tags on the inside of your garment! There's nothing more off-putting than seeing one underneath the fabric. Once removed, you'll be ready to grin and bare it.
