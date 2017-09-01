Shift into fall with a pair of tall boots

fashion

Tall order



How can you tell that fall is approaching? Much like leaves changing colour, cooler weather and shorter days, the sighting of a pair of tall boots signals the season's shift. This autumn's crop comes in easy-to-wear neutrals, including a '70s-ish suede pair from Gianvito Rossi, and Aquazzura's faux-croc stacked heel style. John Fluevog embellished a pair with studs, while another Canadian brand, Poppy Barley, created a two-tone boot reminiscent of tony equestrian gear. Zero + Maria Cornejo's artful offering will make a statement when worn with all-black. These boots are definitely made for rocking.

