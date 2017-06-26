With a particularly buzzy Canada Day upon us, a number of brands both local and international have taken inspiration from iconic symbols to commemorate the occasion in style. The maple leaf is highlighted in a pair of handmade earrings by Toronto’s Studio 1098, and takes a futuristic turn on a canoe paddle by Norquay Co. Red and white make an excellent pairing on a limited-edition pair of spectator heels by Vancouver-based John Fluevog. Bite Beauty looked to a national affinity for crimson when creating a Canada-inspired shade. And Hugo Boss offers a natty red card case with proceeds going to Indspire, an indigenous-led educational charity.
