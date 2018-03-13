Six pieces for transitioning your look from winter to spring

Dani Roche.

In the great age of social media self-starters, versatility isn't just a bonus – it's essential. And no one epitomizes versatility more than Dani Roche, the Toronto-based street-styler-turned-marketing-guru who landed on Marketing Magazine's top 30 under 30 list with the launch of her full-service agency, Kastor & Pollux, back in 2016. Most recently, Roche ventured into designing a line of outerwear, which is currently in its second season.



Just as its name suggests, Biannual is a twice-yearly line of outerwear versatile enough to carry you through all four seasons.

"Working on Biannual, which is conscious, no-fur, and unisex, seemed to be a natural next-step for me," she says.

For spring, Roche upped the multifunctional ante with a collection of colourful styles that morph from jacket to fanny pack, from coat to cropped shirt and so on.

"I'm always down for a statement coat and a good pair of jeans, and until the sun begins scorching down upon me to the point it is unbearable, I will definitely be wearing a turtleneck," Roche says of her spring look.

Here, she shares her favourite pieces for transitioning your wardrobe this season.

1. Statement earrings

"My style these days is all about comfort, so whenever I have the chance to look like I tried, I jump at it. And wearing a pair of statement earrings is the easiest way. The warm colouring of these earrings is subtle, but they really complement my skin tone."

Après Ski iced pink Scabiosa earrings, $105 at newclassics.ca.

2. Bite Beauty Prismatic Multistick

"When the weather is especially confusing, and I just can't seem to get my bearings on what I want to wear, I like to experiment with my makeup. Bite's Prismatic Pearl Multistick is easy to apply but has maximized results."

Bite Beauty Prismatic Multistick in Oyster Pearl, $28 at Sephora.

3. Sonya Lee chain wallet

"Sonya Lee's designs are sophisticated and edgy, which is the perfect pairing. This chain wallet has been making its rounds on all my belt loops since I bought it. When transitioning your wardrobe season-to-season, small yet practical accessories will make all the difference."

Sonya Lee Stephanie Chain Wallet, $172 at sonyalee.co.

4. Nike Air Max 97 sneakers

"The AM97s are my favourite sneakers because they're chill, but add a little reflective and elevated pizzazz to my look when it's warm enough to leave the house and frolic in the streets."

Nike Air Max 97 OG QS Silver Bullet, $215 at nike.ca.

5. Hanes pullover

"I took some scissors to this hoodie [just above the pocket], elevating it from a loungewear basic to a perfect transitional piece when paired with high-waisted trousers."

Hanes Eco Smart pullover in Light Steel, $18 at amazon.ca.

6. Biannual packable jacket

"Biannual's spring collection features the dreamiest colour palette and functional packable capabilities. This means you will never be without a cute li'l jacket no matter where you go, and no matter what weather conditions you may be faced with."

Biannual Packable Striped Jacket, US$196 at biannual.com.

