I met my fiancé, Osi Nriagu, at the University of Windsor. We were both on the track team. He proposed Easter weekend in 2016, just before the Rio Olympics. He wanted to have an Easter egg hunt, so my mom and I bought plastic Easter eggs and filled them with mini eggs, his favourite candy. I found this one egg and when I opened it, I found this big, shiny ring. We’re getting married on Thanksgiving weekend, at a golf course in Windsor called the Ambassador Golf Club. I would say it’s going to be a glamorous, elegant evening.

My personal style is very urban-casual. I’m in workout wear 98 per cent of the time. Trust me, I love dressing up. I love to put on high heels and a short dress and go all out, but that happens maybe three times a year.

I went shopping for a wedding dress with my mom last fall. We started in Ottawa, because that’s where we’re from, but we knew we ultimately wanted to buy my dress in Windsor, because of alterations and the wedding being down here. It turns out I tried on the dress I ended up buying at two separate stores in Windsor without even realizing it. I put it on at the first store and liked it, but I wasn’t completely sold. The next day, I tried it on again at a store called His and Hers, and I fell in love with it.

I’m 5-foot-8, and Osi is just a touch taller than I am. I bought these heels for the wedding when I was at a training camp back in April. I brought them home and said, “Osi, we have to try these on to make sure that I’m not taller than you,” because I don’t want to tower over him in all the pictures. The heel height is maybe two inches. I usually go higher, because Osi loves when I’m in heels, but my feet can’t handle heels all day. So, we’re the same height for the majority of the day, and for the reception, I’m going to change into a pair of flats.

I think most brides would agree that you start with an idea of how you want to look, but then you go out and try on a dress in that style, only to realize it doesn’t work for your body. My cousin is getting married next June, and before she went to try on dresses, I said, “Try on every different style of dress you can find, because you really have no idea what is really flattering for you until it’s on your body.”

I don’t have much of a figure. I don’t have hips or a butt or boobs. I’m fairly straight up and down, and that’s just my body type. It works for my job – I mean, it wouldn’t benefit me as a runner to have a big ass or big boobs. I wanted a wedding dress that would complement my body type, and that had a sexiness to it without being overly sexy. I thought that maybe a ball gown would be flattering, but it ended being way too heavy and way too much material for me. Don’t get me wrong, the ball gowns I tried on were absolutely stunning, but I found that fitted dresses with flared bottoms complemented me more.



The dress I chose is so far outside my comfort zone, and so different from what I thought I would have chosen. I haven’t even shown my bridesmaids or my dad the dress. Without giving too much away, it has a sweetheart neckline and a low-cut back. There is bling, and it has a bit of volume at the bottom. It’s certainly not something I see on brides every day. That was the main goal for my mom and me. We said, “Let’s choose a dress that I will never be able to wear again, even to a gala or some type of formal affair. Let’s have fun with this.”



Although there are other aspects of the wedding that reflect who Osi and I are, my dress definitely reflects my glamorous side. This is my one-in-a-million chance to wear something gorgeous and wild. If you have enough confidence – and every woman should have enough – to put on a pair of shorts or spandex tights and go out there and sweat your ass off, then you have every right to step into a glamorous gown. This is how you’re made, this is what you’ve been given, so freaking enjoy it.



