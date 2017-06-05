-
Only Blanket denim jacket, $89 at Hudson’s Bay (www.thebay.com)
-
Marques Almeida puff-sleeved denim jacket, $732 at Intermix (www.intermixonline.com)
-
Valentino embellished denim jacket, $7,315 through www.matchesfashion.com
-
Gucci studded embroidered denim blazer, $4,755 through www.net-a-porter.com
-
Alexander McQueen black denim peplum jacket, $1,995 (U.S.) through www.nordstrom.com
-
Tencel quilted bomber jacket, $108 at Gap (www.gapcanada.ca)
-
Ellery’s tailored take on the jean jacket proves the bold versatility of this wardrobe staple
